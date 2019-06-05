|
|
Darrell Sallee
Florence - William Darrell Sallee, 65 years of age passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Darrell was born on Christmas Day in 1953 to the late William and Alma Elizabeth Sallee (nee McCubbin). Darrell leaves behind his mother, Alma Elizabeth Sallee; his beloved wife of 45 years, Beatrice Sallee (nee Crider); son, Allen Sallee (Pam); daughter, Alicia Sallee; sisters, Angie Fugate and Carol Gootee (Jimmy); brother, Darren Sallee (Lynne); mother-in-law, Oma Crider; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Crider (Esther) and Roger Crider (Mary); and his beloved grandchildren Allen Jr., Maddison, Natasha, and Donnie; as well as many special nieces and nephews all of whom Darrell loved dearly. Darrell is preceded in death by his father, William Benton and his father-in-law, Leonard Crider. In the 1970's, Darrell and his wife opened Northern Kentucky Typewriter where he spent many years repairing typewriters. After typewriters were being replaced in the 90's they took over a company called, Accu-tex Signs and Banners, in Erlanger where they have worked for many years. Darrell enjoyed helping people and he especially enjoyed volunteering at the Erlanger Lion's Club. He was a big fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and very much enjoyed dirt racing and Nascar and loved, Jeff Gordon. Darrell will be remembered as a great family man, son, husband, dad, papaw, brother, in-law and uncle. He will be greatly missed. Family and Friends will gather for visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Services will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation time from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Beechgrove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019