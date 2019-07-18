Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Jackson

Add a Memory
Darryl Jackson Obituary
Mrs. Darryl Jackson

Cincinnati - Mrs. Darryl A. Jackson, age 80, passed July 4, 2019 in Milton, GA; she is survived by her loving children, Brandon Jackson (Peggy), Kent Jackson (William Housley) and the late Audrey Scales Lancaster; her siblings, Jonathan Vandivier (JoAnn), Joel Ventus, Dawn Parkerson and June "Ginger" Ventus Hayes Nicholas (David), 4 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Forest Park, OH. Visitation 10 am-11 am. Interment Crown Hill Memorial Park. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
Download Now