|
|
Mrs. Darryl Jackson
Cincinnati - Mrs. Darryl A. Jackson, age 80, passed July 4, 2019 in Milton, GA; she is survived by her loving children, Brandon Jackson (Peggy), Kent Jackson (William Housley) and the late Audrey Scales Lancaster; her siblings, Jonathan Vandivier (JoAnn), Joel Ventus, Dawn Parkerson and June "Ginger" Ventus Hayes Nicholas (David), 4 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Forest Park, OH. Visitation 10 am-11 am. Interment Crown Hill Memorial Park. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019