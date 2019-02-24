|
David A. Adams
Mount Healthy - David A. Adams. Beloved husband of Janice Adams. Step father of Mike (Linda) Sterwerf, Dan (Cindy) Sterwerf, Jean (Bart) Wilson, Robert (Lorrie) Sterwerf, Amy (Jim ) Karle and the late Penny Worthington. Devoted brother of Janet Adams and the late Tom Adams and Carolyn Lewallen and uncle of Mark (Terry) Lewallen. Also survived by many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Age 80 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday, February 27 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to the Hamilton County S.P.C.A. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019