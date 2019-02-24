Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
David Bowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Bowe


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
David A. Bowe Obituary
David A. Bowe

Mt. Washington - David A. Bowe died Feb. 17, 2019, age 80 years, residence Mt. Washington, formerly of Coral Springs, FL, beloved husband of Peggy J. Bowe (nee Carty) devoted father of Michael A. (Christine), Christopher A. (Karen), and James A. (Patty) Bowe, dear brother of Mary Jane Bauer and the late Alfred "Buddy" (Barbara) Bowe, also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Mar. 1, at 10 AM. Friends may visit T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
