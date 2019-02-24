|
David A. Bowe
Mt. Washington - David A. Bowe died Feb. 17, 2019, age 80 years, residence Mt. Washington, formerly of Coral Springs, FL, beloved husband of Peggy J. Bowe (nee Carty) devoted father of Michael A. (Christine), Christopher A. (Karen), and James A. (Patty) Bowe, dear brother of Mary Jane Bauer and the late Alfred "Buddy" (Barbara) Bowe, also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Mar. 1, at 10 AM. Friends may visit T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019