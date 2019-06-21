Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Chandler

Obituary Condolences

David A. Chandler Obituary
David A. Chandler

Petersburg - David A. Chandler, 54, of Petersburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15th at his home. He was a blacksmith for the family business, Chandler Coach Shop, Petersburg. David was known around the World for his Blacksmithing talents. He and his brothers have created and restored Coaches for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Burns Chandler in 1991; his parents, Ruth Marie Frazier Chandler and Harley Newt Chandler, Sr.; sister, Mary Ann McGeachy and brother, John F. Chandler. Survivors include sisters, Ruth Ann Jackson of Covington, Jane Lee of Fruitland Park, FL., Lillie Colemire of Foster, Carol Gibson of Foster; brothers, Bud Brown of West Point, TN., Harley N. Chandler, Jr., Joe Chandler and James Chandler all of Petersburg and David was Uncle to 11 nieces and 10 nephews and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Visitation 10 am to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 22nd at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private in Petersburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to: Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, 917 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now