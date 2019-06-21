|
David A. Chandler
Petersburg - David A. Chandler, 54, of Petersburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15th at his home. He was a blacksmith for the family business, Chandler Coach Shop, Petersburg. David was known around the World for his Blacksmithing talents. He and his brothers have created and restored Coaches for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Burns Chandler in 1991; his parents, Ruth Marie Frazier Chandler and Harley Newt Chandler, Sr.; sister, Mary Ann McGeachy and brother, John F. Chandler. Survivors include sisters, Ruth Ann Jackson of Covington, Jane Lee of Fruitland Park, FL., Lillie Colemire of Foster, Carol Gibson of Foster; brothers, Bud Brown of West Point, TN., Harley N. Chandler, Jr., Joe Chandler and James Chandler all of Petersburg and David was Uncle to 11 nieces and 10 nephews and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Visitation 10 am to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 22nd at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private in Petersburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to: Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, 917 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019