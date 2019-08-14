|
|
David A. Nolte
Norwood - Nolte, David A. of Norwood, OH, son of the late Kenneth and Marjorie Nolte, passed away Saturday, August 10, at the age of 58. Dave is survived by his five loving sisters: Judy DuMont (Mike), Debbie Brandstetter (Barry), Linda (Dave), Kathy (Doug) and Pam (Tom) Nolte; three nieces and one nephew: Sally, Katie (Rocky), Mike (Carrie), and Lori (Megan); and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Dave also leaves behind his friend and companion, Deb, and a host of relatives and friends. David was a devoted son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor, a warm smile, and a beautiful singing voice. Dave believed in showing kindness to others, doing the right thing always, and brought much joy and laughter to everyone he knew. To know David was to love David! Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, August 16 at Holy Trinity Church, 2420 Drex Avenue, Norwood, at 11:00am, where friends may call from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The family requests no flowers be sent for the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's memory to Holy Trinity Church or a charity that is important to you. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019