Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Princeton Crossing Club House
9044 Canal Way
West Chester, OH
1954 - 2019
David A. Robinson Obituary
Springfield Twp - David A., age 65, of Springfield Twp., died Saturday, July 27, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Youngstown, OH on May 31, 1954 to John and Nancy (Schmidt) Robinson. On August 2, 1985 he married Vicky Henn, she survives him. He is also survived by his children, Kyle (Alexandra) Robinson and Daniel Robinson; grandchildren, Molly and James Robinson; and many other family and friends. A memorial open house will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Princeton Crossing Club House, 9044 Canal Way, West Chester, OH 45069.

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019
