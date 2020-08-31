1/1
David A. Strahlendorf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Strahlendorf

Erlanger - David Alan Strahlendorf, 65, of Erlanger, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a Railroad Operator for CSX Railroad. David was a model train enthusiast, liked to cook and was an avid Beatles fan but most of all he loved spending time with his grandson, Jude. He is survived by his son, Matt (Jenna) Strahlendorf of Edgewood; daughter, Laura Strahlendorf of Ft. Mitchell; brother, Mark Strahlendorf of Indianapolis and his grandson, Jude. Visitation is on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Catholic Blessing at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved