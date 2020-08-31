David A. Strahlendorf
Erlanger - David Alan Strahlendorf, 65, of Erlanger, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a Railroad Operator for CSX Railroad. David was a model train enthusiast, liked to cook and was an avid Beatles fan but most of all he loved spending time with his grandson, Jude. He is survived by his son, Matt (Jenna) Strahlendorf of Edgewood; daughter, Laura Strahlendorf of Ft. Mitchell; brother, Mark Strahlendorf of Indianapolis and his grandson, Jude. Visitation is on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Memorial Catholic Blessing at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.