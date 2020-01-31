Services
Walton - David Abrams, 62, of Walton, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born on August 5, 1957 in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of Barbara Fields and the late Henry Abrams. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. In addition to his father, David is preceded in death by his uncle: Buddy Fields. David is survived by his son: David Abrams; daughter: Sarah Abrams; brothers: Henry Abrams, John Abrams, Garland Abrams, Andy Abrams and Nathan Abrams; sisters: Dottie Gillespie, Jackie Abrams, Linda Stephens and Eva Abrams; nephew: Stanley Abrams and 7 grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41018. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
