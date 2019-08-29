Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
1129 Garrard Street
Covington, KY
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
1129 Garrard Street
Covington,, KY
Cincinnati - David Allen Cogsville passed away on August 25, 2019 at his residence in Cincinnati. He is survived by his children, David Jr., Yvonne, Belinda, Alphonso and Debra Cogsville; stepdaughters, Jamie Lee Coman and Dominica Hardy. Memorial Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington, KY 41011. Visitation at 2:00pm; Funeral at 3:00pm. Condolences may be sent to www.herbwalker.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
