David Allen Cogsville Sr.
Cincinnati - David Allen Cogsville passed away on August 25, 2019 at his residence in Cincinnati. He is survived by his children, David Jr., Yvonne, Belinda, Alphonso and Debra Cogsville; stepdaughters, Jamie Lee Coman and Dominica Hardy. Memorial Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington, KY 41011. Visitation at 2:00pm; Funeral at 3:00pm. Condolences may be sent to www.herbwalker.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019