David "Stretch" Andres
Harrison - the son of the late Vincent & Betty Lou (nee Smith) Andres. Brother of Vincent (Barbara) & Dennis Andres. Uncle of Tom, Doug, Eric, & Alex Andres. Also survived by Aunts, uncles, cousins & Legion friends. Stretch was a member of the Sons of the American Legion & retired from OKI. Visitation will be at Brater Winter Funeral Home, Harrison from 11 - 5 pm on Sun., Mar. 22, 2020. Graveside services Mon. at 11am for family & close friends at Glen Haven Cemetery. Memorials to Sons of the American Legion through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020