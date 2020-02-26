Resources
Crestview Hills - Roberts, David B.,72, of Crestview Hills, KY. passed away on February 21, 2020. David was a self employed Arthitect. He is preceded in death by his Parents; David and Mabel Roberts. David is survived by his Sons; Josh(Jackie)Roberts, Dane Roberts, Daughters; Kelsey Roberts, Kaley Roberts, Brother; Thomas Roberts, Grandchild; Zelda Joy. Visitation will be held Thursday February 27, 2020 from 5:00pm -6:30pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Burlington. Memorial Service to follow at 6:30pm. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family. Memorials can be made to: TBI Trust Fund. for further information please go to www.catchen.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
