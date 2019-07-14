Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chateau Rive at the Flour Mill
621 W. Mallon Ave
Spokane, WA
David Bertis

David Bertis Obituary
David Bertis

- - David Walter Bertis, 60, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Dave worked as an Operations Service Manager for Delta Airlines from 1985-2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Spokane, WA, and another in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Dave's name to Habitat for Humanity. For full obituary see www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
