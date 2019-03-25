|
|
David Blumberg
Loveland - Blumberg, David, age 79, passed away March 24, 2019, beloved husband of Linda Kaye Blumberg, devoted father of Mindy Hutson & Jay Blumberg (Fiance Heather), dear brother of the late Mark Blumberg, loving grandfather of Andrew Hutson & Alec, Kara & Conner Blumberg. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Wednesday, March 27, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family Wednesday following the interment at The Savoy at The Streets of West Chester Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Whispering Oaks Dimentia Activity Unit at Garden Manor, 6898 Hamilton Middletown Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019