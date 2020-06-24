David "Bill" Breen
David "Bill" Breen

Elsmere - David "Bill" Greene, 95, of Erlanger, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Bill is a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in WWII. He also served with the Sea Bees. Bill enjoyed exercising at the Florence Senior Citizens Center. He loved square and round dancing and bowling. Bill was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a member of the Mepham High School Alumni. He was a truck driver for Evans Amityville Dairy and a member of the Teamsters Union Local 584 & 816. Bill was born December 16, 1924 in Richmond Hill , NY to the late David William Greene and Anna (nee: Stevenson) Greene. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Eileen Marion (nee: Griffen) Greene and his Son, Kevin Greene. Bill is survived by his, Daughters, Kathleen "Kitty" (Steve) White, Maryann Mueller, Megan (Steve) Rios, Son, Charles (Bonnie) Meyn, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel, Fort Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 am, with Rev. Phillip Hogg, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.










Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
