1/1
David Brock
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Brock

Newport - Rev. David N. Brock, 68, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. David was currently serving as the pastor at Charity Tabernacle Church in Wilder, Ky. He was born December 5, 1951 in Covington, KY to Paris Brock and Lena (nee: Arthur) Brock. He was preceded in death by Father, Paris Lee Brock & Grandson, Adam Lee Cobb. David is survived by his Wife, Sharon Brock, Son, David Nathaniel (Jamie) Brock, II, Daughters, Tarina Brock, Leah (Ryan) Sizemore, Lynessa (Daniel) Ely, Mother, Lena Brock, 8 Grandchildren, Ashay, Nate, Alyssa, Elijah, Abigail, Alaina, Allie & James, Brothers, Aaron (Marilyn) Brock, Philip (Elaine) Brock, Mark (Kimberly) Brock & Brother in Law, Manuel Colwell. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Funeral Ceremony will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Community Family Church, with Rev. Don Ingram & Rev. Randy Webb, officiating. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Charity Tabernacle Church, 196 Kentucky Drive, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Community Family Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Community Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved