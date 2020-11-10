David Brock
Newport - Rev. David N. Brock, 68, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. David was currently serving as the pastor at Charity Tabernacle Church in Wilder, Ky. He was born December 5, 1951 in Covington, KY to Paris Brock and Lena (nee: Arthur) Brock. He was preceded in death by Father, Paris Lee Brock & Grandson, Adam Lee Cobb. David is survived by his Wife, Sharon Brock, Son, David Nathaniel (Jamie) Brock, II, Daughters, Tarina Brock, Leah (Ryan) Sizemore, Lynessa (Daniel) Ely, Mother, Lena Brock, 8 Grandchildren, Ashay, Nate, Alyssa, Elijah, Abigail, Alaina, Allie & James, Brothers, Aaron (Marilyn) Brock, Philip (Elaine) Brock, Mark (Kimberly) Brock & Brother in Law, Manuel Colwell. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Funeral Ceremony will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Community Family Church, with Rev. Don Ingram & Rev. Randy Webb, officiating. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Charity Tabernacle Church, 196 Kentucky Drive, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Due to Covid guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.