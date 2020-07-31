David Chaplin
Butler - David Ray Chaplin (71) of Butler, KY, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born February 15, 1949 in Covington, KY, son of the late Earl and Betty Bohn Chaplin. In addition to his parents David is preceded in death by his sister Debbie Kennedy. David was lifelong farmer who showed love and support to his children, grandchildren and community. He also worked as a meat processer at Blue Grass Quality Meats. He was the former Director of Pendleton Co. Beef & Cattle Association, former Director of Pendleton Co. Youth Fair and former member of the Pendleton Co. Extension District Board. David is survived by his wife Billie Jo Belcher Chaplin, son Joshua (Katie) Chaplin, daughter Jodi (David) Buckley, grandchildren Addi Ramey and Elli Ramey, brothers Daniel Chaplin, Gary Chaplin, Nick Chaplin and sister Cathy Miller. Visitation will be held from 3-8pm, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Plum Creek Christian Church. Funeral Service will be held at 11am Tuesday August 4, 2020 also at the church with a visitation from 10-11 am, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. David's final resting place will be at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Pendleton County Youth Fair Livestock Property C/O Michael Mann P.O. Box 64, Falmouth, KY 41040. Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com