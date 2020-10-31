1/
David Christopher Albertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Christopher Albertson

David Christopher Albertson DOB Feb. 26, 1963. DOD October 29, 2020. Covington Ky. Resident. Visitation Wednesday, Nov.4, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Taylor Mill United Methodist Church, 5160 Taylor Mill, Latonia, Ky. 41015. He was preceded in death by his mother Ella Albertson, his father John Nolan Albertson. David was a dear brother to John Albertson, Kim Elsbernd, Lisa Alsip and Cleet Albertson. He had 5 nieces and 4 nephews. David you will be miss, you were a sweet brother.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved