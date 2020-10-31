Or Copy this URL to Share

David Christopher Albertson



David Christopher Albertson DOB Feb. 26, 1963. DOD October 29, 2020. Covington Ky. Resident. Visitation Wednesday, Nov.4, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Taylor Mill United Methodist Church, 5160 Taylor Mill, Latonia, Ky. 41015. He was preceded in death by his mother Ella Albertson, his father John Nolan Albertson. David was a dear brother to John Albertson, Kim Elsbernd, Lisa Alsip and Cleet Albertson. He had 5 nieces and 4 nephews. David you will be miss, you were a sweet brother.









