David Christopher Shope
David Christopher Shope

Maineville - SHOPE, David Christopher age 61 of Maineville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. He was born on December 21st, 1958 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of Albert and Patty Shope. He graduated from Mason High School and spent his adult life working as a welder for various companies. Chris enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, traveling and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Sherry Marshall; loving son, David Joseph (Kaitlyn) Shope and dear grandchild Larkin Shope. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert David Shope. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
