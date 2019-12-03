Resources
David D. Mumm Obituary
Lakeside Park, KY - David D. Mumm, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ in Latonia, KY, a teacher at Holmes High School for many years and also worked at Twin Oaks Golf Course. David was preceded in death by his parents: William and Thelma (Schaefer) Mumm and dear aunt: Ruth Mumm. He is survived by his cousins: Lynn Schaefer, Anna (J.J.) Painter, Sarah Painter and Christopher Welsh of Portland, Oregon and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Plantation Club at Twin Oaks Golf Course, 450 East 43rd Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Mumm Family Holmes High School Scholarship Fund c/o the T.E.A.M. Foundation, P.O. Box 12132, Covington, KY 41011 or Shriners Hospital/Burns Unit in Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
