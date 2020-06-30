David Donahue
Burlington - David "Dave" C. Donahue, age 60, of Burlington, KY left this earthly world on June 29, 2020 in his home. Born April 16, 1960 in Covington, KY, he grew up in Florence, attending Boone County High School and continuing his education at the Kenton County Vocational School to pursue Masonry. Dave was an ever-faithful Catholic and long-time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington, KY. Here, he met his wife, Kathy, and they married on April 25, 1998. Dave continued to pursue his interest in concrete construction and was employed by G.R. Trumble for 30 years. He was a proud third-degree member of the Knight of Columbus (Lodge 5453), member of the I.H.M. Boonedockers Mens' Club, and loved to play basketball, softball, enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, as well as celebrating his faith. David is preceded in death by his parents: Edward C. and Jennie L. Donahue, and he is survived by his wife: Kathy, and their daughter: Kelsey; sister: Sue Donahue; brother: Mark (Brenda) Donahue; and brother-in-law: Matthew Lakeman. He is also survived by three daughters from a previously annulled marriage: Emily (Charlie) Webb, and their children, Ava and Zander; Amy (Terence Marshall) Donahue; and adopted daughter: Heather St Sauveur. Survivors also include his niece: Dawn (Jeff) Gardiner. A public visitation will be held for David on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for David at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Private at the convenience of his family. He will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorial contributions can be addressed to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005 or to the Foundation for Thymic Cancer Research at 101 E Camino Real, #730, Boca Raton FL 33432 or online at www.thymic.org. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions.
Burlington - David "Dave" C. Donahue, age 60, of Burlington, KY left this earthly world on June 29, 2020 in his home. Born April 16, 1960 in Covington, KY, he grew up in Florence, attending Boone County High School and continuing his education at the Kenton County Vocational School to pursue Masonry. Dave was an ever-faithful Catholic and long-time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Burlington, KY. Here, he met his wife, Kathy, and they married on April 25, 1998. Dave continued to pursue his interest in concrete construction and was employed by G.R. Trumble for 30 years. He was a proud third-degree member of the Knight of Columbus (Lodge 5453), member of the I.H.M. Boonedockers Mens' Club, and loved to play basketball, softball, enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, as well as celebrating his faith. David is preceded in death by his parents: Edward C. and Jennie L. Donahue, and he is survived by his wife: Kathy, and their daughter: Kelsey; sister: Sue Donahue; brother: Mark (Brenda) Donahue; and brother-in-law: Matthew Lakeman. He is also survived by three daughters from a previously annulled marriage: Emily (Charlie) Webb, and their children, Ava and Zander; Amy (Terence Marshall) Donahue; and adopted daughter: Heather St Sauveur. Survivors also include his niece: Dawn (Jeff) Gardiner. A public visitation will be held for David on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for David at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Private at the convenience of his family. He will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorial contributions can be addressed to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005 or to the Foundation for Thymic Cancer Research at 101 E Camino Real, #730, Boca Raton FL 33432 or online at www.thymic.org. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.