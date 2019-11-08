|
|
David F. Wirth, Jr.
Walton - David F. Wirth, Jr., of Walton, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 57, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. David is preceded in death by his parents David F. Wirth Sr. and Dona Wirth Burchett. He is survived by his son Dallas Wirth, sisters, Debbie (Gary) Wirth-Barnes, Denise (David) Vance, and Diane (Mike) Mott as well as family members and friends.
Dave was a hunter, angler, and an avid outdoorsman. In addition, he loved assisting with his son Dallas's baseball team. He graduated from Archbishop McNicholas H.S. in 1980 where he was a member of the wrestling team. He went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati. Dave later joined the Queen City Rugby Club and toured the world with his teammates. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. at Saint Timothy Catholic Church in Union, KY. The Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dave may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Mason, OH. 45040, to Covington Catholic H.S. General Scholastic Fund at www.covcath.org or to a charity of donor's choice. Condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019