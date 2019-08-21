|
David Fedders
Union - David Allen Fedders, 66 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born in Covington, Kentucky in August of 1952 to his late parents, Henry Leo Fedders and Frieda Graue Fedders. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sharon Hyde Fedders; his children, Laura Pears (Brian), Michael Fedders, and Suzanne MacFarland (Eric); grandchildren, Owen and Emmett Pears; brothers and sister, Henry Fedders, Jr., Paul Fedders, Kathy Fedders, Richard "Rick" Fedders, and James "Jim" Fedders; and many Nieces and Nephews. Dave owned and operated his residential home building and remodeling business for 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, and spending time with family and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Saint Timothy Church, 10272 U.S. Hwy 42, Union, Kentucky 41091, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will immediately follow at Richwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019