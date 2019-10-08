|
|
David G. Anderson
Green Township - Beloved son of the late Carl and Eunice (Rigo) Anderson. Dear brother of Carol (Bob) Jordan, Trina (Jeff) Niemer and the late Laurie Anderson. Loving uncle of Paul (Soogyung) Jordan, Emily (Jared) Shears, Christian, Nathan and Erin Schapker. Great uncle of Logan and Connor Shears and Farah Jordon. Visitation Saturday, October 12 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066. Durham, N.C. 27715 or online at glioblastomafoundation.org or .
neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019