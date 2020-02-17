|
|
David G. Haarmeyer
Cheviot - Beloved husband of Mary Lee Haarmeyer (Nee Loch) for 58 years. Loving father Jerry (Gayle) Haarmeyer and Julie (David) Myers. Devoted grandfather of Bradly Haarmeyer (Lindsay Doll), Alex Haarmeyer, Rachael and Ryan Myers. Dear brother of Tom (Dot) Haarmeyer, Mike (Donna) Haarmeyer, the late Nancy Kramer and Roger Haarmeyer. Brother in law of Frank Kramer. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 81 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati OH 45205 or to , Southern Ohio Chapter, 2300 Wall St., Suite H, Cincinnati, OH 45212. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020