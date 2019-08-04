Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Comet Bar
David G. Walters

David G. Walters Obituary
David G. Walters

Northside - Age 73, died suddenly on July 24, 2019.

David was the grandson of Dr. Raymond Walters, son of Philip and Dorothy Walters, brother to Virginia, Deborah, Peter and Martha Walters. He was an uncle to his nieces, Susan and Elizabeth, and his nephews, Robert and William.

There will be a wake gathering in celebration of his life on August 13th at the Comet Bar from 7-9pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
