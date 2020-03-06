|
|
David H. Popplewell
West Chester - David Hugh Popplewell, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2020, at University of CIncinnati Medical Center. The memorial service will be 10 am - 2 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Landmark Church, located at 1600 Glendale-Milford Road. Dave was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Chester Hugh Popplewell and Tabitha Dorcas Fields-Popplewell on February 27, 1944. He married Patricia Ann Whitaker on July 3, 1964 at Landmark Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1967. He spent his entire career in various executive positions in the life insurance industry, the last 18 of which as president of Cincinnati Life Insurance Company. A gifted athlete in multiple sports, Dave was inducted as a member of the Princeton High School Sports Hall of Fame. Later in life, Dave remained a force on the tennis court in and around Cincinnati. Dave is preceded in death by his father, Chester Hugh Popplewell, his mother, Tabitha Dorcas Fields-Popplewell, and brothers-in-law David Noble and Robert Eugene Whitaker. Dave is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Popplewell, son Thomas Hugh Popplewell, his wife, Camille Sue Popplewell, his daughter, Kathleen Elaine Popplewell-Muha, her husband, David James Muha, his sisters, Loretta Popplewell-Barrow, Wilma Popplewell-Noble, his grandchildren, Bradley Thomas Popplewell, Melissa Marie Boswell, Samuel Tate Popplewell, Matthew Jones, William Douglas Heffner, Faith Elle Heffner, Emma Davi Muha, his brother-in-law Leroy Whitaker, and sister-in-law Mary Whitaker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to UC Health Liver Transplant Program. The family of David Popplewell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at UC Medical Center, Dr. Harmuth Bittner, Dr. Joseph Giglia, the entire staff at UC CVICU, Dr. Mike Freese and Dr. Shimul Shah. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020