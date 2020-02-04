|
|
David Herman Sandfoss
The Villages, FL - David Herman Sandfoss of The Villages, FL, formerly of Mentor, KY, 75, departed on February 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved son, husband, father and Grampy, a member of the Campbell County Police Department for 31 years, serving in the position of Chief from 1994-2004. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Anita (Anderson), daughters Melanie Sandfoss, Monica (Rich) Niemi, Molly (Steve) Moore, Maria (Stevie) Stevens, grandchildren Aiden, Adison, Anders and Luke. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Sandfoss of Camp Springs, KY. Private services at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020