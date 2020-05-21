David Hornbeck
Independence - David L. Hornbeck, 66, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020. David was born February 20, 1954 in Covington, KY. Following high school, David proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a proud father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Laverne Hornbeck, and his brother: Jeffrey L. Hornbeck. David is survived by his loving son: Jeff (Sarah) Hornbeck, and his beloved granddaughters: Isabella and Alison Hornbeck. Services for David will be handled in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions be made in David's name to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org. Linnemann Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements and online condolences can be made online at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




