Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
David J. Grote


1955 - 2020
David J. Grote Obituary
David J. Grote

Petersburg - David Joseph Grote, 64, of Milan, IN and Petersburg, KY passed away Friday at the Highpoint Healthcare, Lawrenceburg, IN. David was a doorman at Concepts Lounge, Covington. Surviving is his wife, Bonnie (Brady) Grote; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, March 18th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Belleview Cemetery, Burlington. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
