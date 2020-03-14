|
|
David J. Grote
Petersburg - David Joseph Grote, 64, of Milan, IN and Petersburg, KY passed away Friday at the Highpoint Healthcare, Lawrenceburg, IN. David was a doorman at Concepts Lounge, Covington. Surviving is his wife, Bonnie (Brady) Grote; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, March 18th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, Hebron. Funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Belleview Cemetery, Burlington. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020