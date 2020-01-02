|
|
David James McPherson
Madeira - Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Caldwell) for 43 years. Loving father of Megan (Mike) Miller, Kate (Ryan) Haas, and Sarah McPherson. Loving papa of Luke, Evan, and Isaac. Devoted son of Emma Jane (Brown) McPherson and was preceded in death by father Lloyd James. Brother to William (Dianne) and Mike (Lori). He was the proud graduate of South Central High School, Greenwich, Ohio, Bowling Green State University, and the University of Cincinnati Law School. David cherished vacations with his family. He was an avid amateur photographer. Over the last few years he used his legal and business experience to solve legal issues with many Christian companies. He volunteered his time mentoring young men, served on several foundations and boards as well as within his church. David was called home by God on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. He will be dearly missed. We will remember David in a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Montgomery Community Church in Montgomery Ohio. Family will be available from 10:00-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RP Foundation 1202 Lexington Avenue, Box 112, New York, New York 10028 or polychondritis.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020