David Jay Harris
David Jay Harris, age 82, beloved husband, father and grandfather and long-time GE Aviation designer; died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Harris was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Bushman) Harris; his mother Edith (Arns) Harris Brownfield; his father, James Colton Harris; and a brother, John "Bo" Harris. He is survived by his brother, Logan Brownfield; his three daughters, Kim (Harris) Hibbard, Julie (Harris) Johnson and Lisa (Harris) Knutson; six grandchildren: Chad Hibbard, Kaitlyn Hibbard, David Johnson, Samantha (Knutson) Bhapkar, Emma Knutson and Joe Knutson; and two great-grandchildren: Piper and Arya. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, Fairfield 45014, with Pastor Tim White officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020