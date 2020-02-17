Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W Sharon Ave.
Glendale, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W Sharon Ave.
Glendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Jones


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
David Jones Obituary
David Jones

Beloved husband of Diane (nee Keith) Jones. Loving father of Brittney Meguire. Dear step-father of Andrea Corbett, Angela (Shawn) Walls, and Amanda Bill. Grandfather of Zachary, Gabrielle, Hannah, Hunter, Samara, Maverick, Amelia and Isabella. Great-grandfather of Hazel. Son of Robert "Bipp" and the late Virginia Jones. Step-son of Peggy Jones. Brother of Randy Jones, Gregg Jones, Jana Rodes, and Kirk Jones. Step-brother of Steven Barber, Jennifer Gleason, Peggy Barber, John Barber and the late Robin Barber. David passed away suddenly, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Family will receive friends at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Ave., Glendale, 45246 on Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 2045 Morse Rd., Bldg. C-4, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -