David Jones
Beloved husband of Diane (nee Keith) Jones. Loving father of Brittney Meguire. Dear step-father of Andrea Corbett, Angela (Shawn) Walls, and Amanda Bill. Grandfather of Zachary, Gabrielle, Hannah, Hunter, Samara, Maverick, Amelia and Isabella. Great-grandfather of Hazel. Son of Robert "Bipp" and the late Virginia Jones. Step-son of Peggy Jones. Brother of Randy Jones, Gregg Jones, Jana Rodes, and Kirk Jones. Step-brother of Steven Barber, Jennifer Gleason, Peggy Barber, John Barber and the late Robin Barber. David passed away suddenly, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Family will receive friends at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Ave., Glendale, 45246 on Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 2045 Morse Rd., Bldg. C-4, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020