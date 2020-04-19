Resources
David Joseph Dahlenburg

David Joseph Dahlenburg

Independence - David Joseph Dahlenburg, 69, of Independence, passed away April 17, 2020. He worked for Volkswagen as a mechanic for 46 years. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky Dahlenburg; daughters, Sara (Eric) Heck and Kristy (Josh) Dusing; grandchildren, Molly, Riley and Jacob; brothers, Paul and Doug Dahlenburg, sister, Carol Manishovich. Services will be held at the privacy of the family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
