David K. Bell
David K. Bell

David died November 16, 2020

David was born in Cincinnati Ohio. February 06, 1963.

David was preceded in death by father Russell Bell and his mother Wanda Sue Hansford. And his step parents June Bell and Ronald Hansford. And his sister Jackie Bell and he is survived by his wife Kim Bell, his siblings Russell Jr., Penny Bell. And Russell Overbey and Steve Bell.

And numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services to be held at Baltimore cemetery December 5 at noon. And celebration of life will follow.

Dave always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. Dave you will always be missed.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
