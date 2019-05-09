|
David Keith Hoepker
Independence - David Keith Hoepker, 57, of Independence, KY, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born on September 28, 1961 in Dayton, KY, to the late Raymond and Barbara Hoepker. David worked as a mechanic for his entire life. He enjoyed working on racing cars, gambling, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Terri Williams and Donna Helton. David is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years: Susan Hoepker; sons: David Wethington, Derek Wethington and Dustin (Laura) Hoepker; daughter: Amanda Hoepker; brother: Mark (Cynthia) Grimm; sister: Regina (Mike) Logston; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019