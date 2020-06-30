David Ketcham



Ryland Heights - David Alan Ketcham Sr, 65, of Ryland Heights, KY passed away suddenly June 26,2020 at his home. Dave was employed by Newport Steel as a Millwright. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Ketcham and Helen Childers Ketcham. Also, preceded in death by his youngest son Daniel Adam Lee Ketcham. His siblings also preceded him Betty Bramble, Artie Ketcham, and Debbie Holiday. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Debra Ann Forsyth Ketcham. His son David Alan Ketcham Jr (Corarinna Ketcham). He will be extremely missed by his grandchildren Kaitlyn Ketcham, David Ketcham, Avery Glass, and Kyleigh Ketcham. Dave's big helpful heart will missed and with his absence will forever be a void in our family. We don't believe there isn't a person he came in contact with he did not help in some way. His distinct voice, big heart, and the way he loved his family will be missed for a lifetime. Please join us to celebrate his life on Thursday July 2,2020 between 5-9 at the Syndicate in Newport.. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere assisting the Family.









