David KrutzkampAlexandria - David Krutzkamp, 64, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully at his home the morning of September 6, 2020. David was born on November 8, 1955 in California, KY to his parents Ralph and Vera (Woeste) Krutzkamp. He graduated from Bishop Brossart Highschool before becoming a Lineman with Cincinnati Gas & Electric then subsequently Duke Energy. David worked 37 years with the company and retired as a Senior Lineman. David took pride in his work and equipment. He was known for his diligent approach to every assignment given. David had a passion for repairing small engines, he would spend countless hours in his garage with his collection of lawn mowers and 2 cycle engines. He also worked on his family's farm. He loved classic cars and was an avid hunter. He would often help the neighbors and friends with problems that they could not fix alone. He showed his caring side with his time and experience. He was a loving and proud grandfather, Papaw. David was at his happiest playing with his grandchildren. He would often lead them around to see rabbits, ducks, feed the dogs and drive down to the farm to see the animals.David is survived by his wife Anita Krutzkamp. His children; Benjamin (Crystal) Krutzkamp, Anthony (Jill) Krutzkamp and Kathryn (Isaac) Adkins. His mother Vera Krutzkamp. Sisters; Elaine (Paul) Rauch, and Ruth (Scott) Stubbs. Brother Ralph Krutzkamp Jr. Grandchildren; Ethan, Julia, Abigail, Samual, Abrielle, Riley, Sawyer, Harrison and Walker. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Krutzkamp.A visitation will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Church on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am and entombment will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.