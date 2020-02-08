Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bertsche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Bertsche

Add a Memory
David L. Bertsche Obituary
David L. Bertsche

David L. Bertsche, 73, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Cedar Village Senior Living home. He was born on February 4, 1947 in Dayton, Kentucky to the late George Thomas and Laura Miller Bertsche. He married the late Debera M. Bertsche (July 22, 1947 - February 12, 2005) on October 15, 1971 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Southgate, Kentucky. David was a proud member of the United States Army. He is survived by wife, Stella R. Bertsche; father of Bryan D. Bertsche, Deanna M. Hamm (Randy R. Hamm), and Justin M. Bertsche; and grandfather to Jackson M. Bertsche, Otto W. Hamm, and Jenna M. Bertsche. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -