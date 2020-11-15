David L. Gilliam
Walton - David L. Gilliam, 73, of Walton, KY passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the owner of Lloyd's Roller Rink in Latonia, KY and a US Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. David was a member of Shriners International, Masonic Lodge #746 F&AM, the Scottish Rite, Covington Moose Lodge #1469 and the Covington FOP Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years: Dee (Dolores) Gilliam; daughters: Tracey Gilliam Eversole and Stacey (Jim) Biedenbender; sister: Debbie (Dave) Schawe; grandchildren: Anthony (Hannah) Eversole, Dana Eversole, Malcolm Hall, Thompson Hall, Lloyd Hall and Katie Hager and great-grandchildren: Kaden, Lynx and Kash. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment with Honor Guard Service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.