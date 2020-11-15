1/1
David L. Gilliam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Gilliam

Walton - David L. Gilliam, 73, of Walton, KY passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was the owner of Lloyd's Roller Rink in Latonia, KY and a US Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. David was a member of Shriners International, Masonic Lodge #746 F&AM, the Scottish Rite, Covington Moose Lodge #1469 and the Covington FOP Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years: Dee (Dolores) Gilliam; daughters: Tracey Gilliam Eversole and Stacey (Jim) Biedenbender; sister: Debbie (Dave) Schawe; grandchildren: Anthony (Hannah) Eversole, Dana Eversole, Malcolm Hall, Thompson Hall, Lloyd Hall and Katie Hager and great-grandchildren: Kaden, Lynx and Kash. Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment with Honor Guard Service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connley Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved