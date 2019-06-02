Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
David L. Rivers Obituary
David L. Rivers

Ross Twp. - Beloved husband of Emily (Haas) Rivers; loving father of Alec David Rivers and Corinne Leslie Rivers; dear brother of Maria Rivers; son-in-law of Carl Haas; also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Age 64. Passed away 5/31/2019. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, June 5, 2019; from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019
