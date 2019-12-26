Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
5312 Old Blue Rock Rd.
David L. Shea Obituary
David L. Shea

Cincinnati - SHEA

David L.; Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Weil) Shea for 60 years; Devoted father of Barbara (Joe) Mills and Gloria (Ken) Riley; Grandfather of Kelsea (Tom) Hirsch, Jay Mills and James (AnnMarie) Riley; Brother of Donald Shea, Diana Ridener and the late Luellen Robisch, Robert and Fred Shea; Passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 83; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2 PM - 5 PM; Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5312 Old Blue Rock Rd. (45247) on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM; Donations may be sent to St. Paul UCC, Vitas Hospice or Coleraine Historical Society; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
