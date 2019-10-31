|
David L. Woeste
Cold Spring - David L. Woeste, 68, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He retired from Cincinnati Bell and continued his career at J.Daniel & Co. in MIlford as an Engineer. David was a proud US Army veteran. He loved wood working and fishing but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Hilda (nee Enzweiler) Woeste. David is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara (nee Dutle) Woeste, his devoted daughters, Melissa (Thomas) Perry and Shellie (Mike Wise) Adams, his loving grandchildren, Taylor Kramer, Mariah Kramer, Chas Harmon, Aaliyah Adams, his dear great granddaughter, Aubrey Holbrook and his sister, Diane (Mike) Allison. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Tuesday (Nov. 5) from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Tim Schabell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 10168 Linn Station Road, Suite 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019