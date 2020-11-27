1/
David M. Douglas
{ "" }
David M. Douglas

Cincinnati - David MacArthur Douglas, age 78, transitioned peacefully on November 24, 2020, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 am with service at 11:00 am at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45223 followed by a burial service with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery located at 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Sympathy may be expressed and additional information may be found at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
