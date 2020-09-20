1/1
David M. Feldman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David M. Feldman

Bellevue - David M. Feldman, 67, of Bellevue, Ky, passed away on September 19, 2020 at his home in Bellevue. David was retired from New Perceptions workshop, and he enjoyed Bowling and Video Games. David was preceded in death by his father, Harold Paul Feldman. David is survived by his mother, Gloria (Mattei) Feldman, his brother, Dan Feldman, and his sisters, Barbara (Robin) Hahn, and Marianne (George) Whitaker. David is also survived by 6 nieces, and nephews, and 3 great nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue, KY. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Point ARC 104 W. Pike St. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved