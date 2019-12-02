|
|
David M. Tensing
Miami Township - David M. Tensing, Beloved husband of Diane Tensing (Nee Weibel) for 28 years. Loving father of Alexandria and Nicholas Tensing. Devoted son of David A. and the late Pat Tensing (Nee Pollman) and son-in-law of Frank and Mary Weibel (nee Dresmann). Dear brother of Shelley (Scott) Barsan. Brother-in-law of Chris (Stephanie) Weibel, Dan (Sue) Weibel and Susan (Tom) Frooman. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 58 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103. www.unbound.org www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019