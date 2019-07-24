|
|
David Michael Schmidt
Bellevue - David Michael Schmidt, 74, of Bellevue passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1944 in Covington, Kentucky to Bernard and Rosemary (nee Franxman) Schmidt. Dave grew up in Covington, KY and joined the Army and served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. After the service he joined the Covington, KY Police Department and retired in 1989. He then went to work for St. Elizabeth Healthcare in the Security Department and retired in 2013 with 20+ years of service. Dave was a devoted husband to Linda (nee Mathews) Schmidt; Loving father to Ryan Schmidt (Danielle), David Schmidt (Hope), Rhonda Beatsch (James); Dear brother of Steve Schmidt and Rosanne Schmidt Herrmann; Cherished grandfather to Amanda Parton, Amelia Beatsch, Mary Elizabeth Schmidt, Gabriel Schmidt, Alexander Schmidt and Salem Schmidt. No funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers please send all memorials to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019