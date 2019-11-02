Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mosley

Add a Memory
David Mosley Obituary
David Mosley

Elsmere - David Mosley Jr.

Mosley Jr., David, 60, of Elsmere, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood on November 1, 2019. He worked in Maintenance for Consolidated Grain and Barge and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his Parents: David and Alice Mosley; Son-in-law: Ladon Nelson. He is survived by his Wife: Regina Mosley; Son: David (Mary Jane) Cummings (Richmond, IN); Daughters: Heather Cummings (Elsmere, KY), Miranda Cummings (Covington, KY); Brothers: Anthony (Megan) Mosley (Covington, KY), Daniel (Marie) Mosley (Plant City, FL), Douglas (Tricia) Mosley (Tampa, FL); Sisters: Debbie (Shawn) Fraley (Independence, KY) including 10 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6:00PM-9:00PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. Funeral service will be at 10:00AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. Interment will be 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Floral Hills Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -