Elsmere - David Mosley Jr.
Mosley Jr., David, 60, of Elsmere, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood on November 1, 2019. He worked in Maintenance for Consolidated Grain and Barge and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his Parents: David and Alice Mosley; Son-in-law: Ladon Nelson. He is survived by his Wife: Regina Mosley; Son: David (Mary Jane) Cummings (Richmond, IN); Daughters: Heather Cummings (Elsmere, KY), Miranda Cummings (Covington, KY); Brothers: Anthony (Megan) Mosley (Covington, KY), Daniel (Marie) Mosley (Plant City, FL), Douglas (Tricia) Mosley (Tampa, FL); Sisters: Debbie (Shawn) Fraley (Independence, KY) including 10 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6:00PM-9:00PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. Funeral service will be at 10:00AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. Interment will be 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Floral Hills Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019